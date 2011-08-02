Sony's video game unit buys Sucker Punch studio

* Sony buys Sucker Punch studio for undisclosed sum
* Sucker Punch had top-selling game in U.S. in June
* Consolidation is rife in industry in recent months
By Liana B. Baker
NEW YORK, Aug 2 Sony Computer Entertainment
said on Tuesday it was buying Sucker Punch Productions, the
studio behind the "inFamous" franchise, as Sony Corp's (6758.T)
unit tries to expand its portfolio of original video games.
Sucker Punch, based in Bellevue, Washington, has 75
employees, according to Sony. The financial terms of the deal
were undisclosed.
The video game industry has been rife with consolidation in
recent months. In July, Electronic Arts Inc ERTS.O said it
was acquiring PopCap games, another company based in the
Seattle area, in a deal worth up to $1.3 billion.
[ID:nN1E76B1O4]
Sucker Punch's action adventure game, "inFamous 2," was the
top selling software title in June, according to research firm
NPD.
Sony was attracted to Sucker Punch because of its track
record of making "high quality, profitable products over a long
period of time," said Scott Rohde, senior vice president of
Sony Computer Entertainment Worldwide Studios.
It is Sony Computer Entertainment's first major video game
acquisition since it bought Media Molecule, the studio behind
the game "Little Big Planet," in March 2010.
The team will remain in Seattle. Sony Computer
Entertainment has 2,700 employees and 16 studios globally.
Sony said it already owns the rights to most of the
company's intellectual property. Most of Sucker Punch's games
are exclusive to Sony's PlayStation 3 home gaming console.
The video game industry has become more hits driven as
budgets for top games have ballooned since the late 1990s, when
top console games could be made for a couple of million
dollars. In 2011, a top-selling game for a console might cost
between $20 million and $40 million dollars.
As a part of Sony, the studio can now take more risks
without worrying about its budget, said Sucker Punch managing
partner Brian Fleming.
"When you're an independent little guy with one little
project, with every game, you are risking your life and
livelihood. This will help us creatively to be less inhibited,"
Fleming said.
Fleming declined to say what the studio's next project
would be.
Sony shares listed in the United States closed at $25.07 on
Monday.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; editing by Andre Grenon)