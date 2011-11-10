Sony CEO: no plans to exit, will do battle

NEW YORK Nov 10 Sony Corp (6758.T) Chief
Executive Howard Stringer vowed on Thursday to stay on as head
of the Japanese electronics conglomerate, dismissing reports
the longtime helmsman will step down next year.
Asked about a New York Post report he was going to step
down in March 2012, Stringer said that was not the case, adding
that he remained keen on leading the once-dominant corporate
powerhouse in its battle to reverse losses and fight rivals.
"No. I am not leaving this job. It depends on what the
board says and all the rest of it, but no, I am fighting. I am
up for this fight," Stringer said at an event put on by the
Wall Street Journal in New York.
Last week, Sony shocked investors by warning that the
company would report a fourth consecutive year of losses and
offered few details of its plan to halve losses in its
television division, which itself is headed for its eighth
consecutive annual loss.
Shares in Sony have fallen more than 60 percent since
Stringer became chairman on June 22, 2005, while Samsung
Electronics (005930.KS) shares have nearly doubled during the
same period.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)