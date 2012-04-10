REFILE-Sony sees record $6.4 bln net loss, double earlier estimate

BRIEF-Denison announces CAD$20 mln bought deal private placement of common and flow-through shares
* Denison announces CAD$20m bought deal private placement of common and flow-through shares
TOKYO, April 10 Sony Corp. said on Tuesday it will post a record net loss for the year that ended March 31 of 520 billion yen ($6.4 billion), more than double a February forecast as a result of additional tax expenses.
The consumer electronics company, said, however, it plans to return to an operating profit this financial year, forecasting a profit of 180 billion yen after an estimated loss of 95 billion yen for the year just ended.
* Arianne Phosphate - Co advancing Lac À Paul project in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, signs MOU with Constructions Proco
* MGM Growth Properties Llc reports fourth quarter and full year financial results