UPDATE 2-Sony to raise nearly $4 bln, ramp up sensors business to anchor turnaround

* To issue 321 bln yen in 1st new share issue in decades
* Also plans 119 bln yen convertible bond issue
* Fund-raising comes after stock doubled in yr-long rally
* New-look Sony's clearest statement of intent so far
By Ritsuko Ando
TOKYO, June 30 Japan's Sony Corp plans
to raise nearly $4 billion via new shares and bonds to plough
into image sensors as it reinvents itself as a niche component
maker, pulling back from consumer goods like TVs that dragged it
into losses.
In Sony's first new share issue in 26 years, the firm said
on Tuesday it expects to raise 321 billion yen ($2.62 billion)
from a public stock offering after a rally that has seen its
market value double in a year. It will raise a further 119
billion yen from a convertible bond issue to fund a boost in
sensor output capacity at its advanced plants in Japan.
Worth close to a tenth of its current market value, the
share issue provides the clearest signal yet that Chief
Executive Kazuo Hirai is prioritising the sensor business to
anchor Sony's turnaround. The firm has long been plagued by
losses in branded goods like smartphones, hit by fierce
competition from both cheaper rivals in Asia and industry giants
like Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co.
The image sensors, a key high-tech component in digital
cameras and smartphones, have emerged as one of Sony's strongest
lines alongside its PlayStation videogames unit, helping the
company recover from a long slide in TV and smartphone sales.
Still, Sony is only just emerging from decline, booking a net
loss of 126 billion yen in its latest fiscal year, though it
expects a profit of 140 billion yen in the current year.
The move caught investors by surprise on Tuesday, with fears
the new stock will dilute per-share earnings sending the stock
8.3 percent lower at the close. Yet the company's market value
has climbed in step with its recent recovery progress, and has
more than doubled since June 2014 to close to $35 billion.
"In addition to securing funds for active and concentrated
investment in businesses that are driving growth," the company
said in a statement. "Sony ... aims to secure its ability to
make future further investment."
Unlike videogames, developing sensors requires a
consistently heavy drain on capital expenditure with Sony's
balance sheet already stretched as it restructures, selling or
splitting off loss-making operations and slashing jobs.
Despite Tuesday's shares drop, Takatoshi Itoshima, chief
portfolio manager at Commons Asset Management, said the move was
seen as more positive by longer-term investors.
"It's positive that it is investing in the sensor business
which is seen promising," he said. "But short-term investors may
question the strength of its balance sheet, or wonder whether
the company could've slashed more of its businesses before
raising money from the market."
Sony had previously flagged smaller-scale commitments to
expand in sensors. It said in April that it would spend 45
billion yen to bolster sensor production capacity this fiscal
year, on top of a 105 billion yen investment announced in
February.
A Sony executive recently told Reuters that demand for
sensors was now so strong that it was struggling to keep up.
Tomoyuki Suzuki, head of Sony's device solutions business,
which includes image sensors, said earlier this month he
expected sensor sales to grow by nearly a quarter to 550 billion
yen in the year ending March.
By contrast, the company has forecast sales at its TV
business to fall around 6 percent to 1.16 trillion yen. Despite
its previous losses from TV operations, Sony has said it's keen
to maintain a presence in the business, not least as a means to
promote brand awareness among consumers.
($1 = 122.4000 yen)
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Chris Gallagher;
Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)