UPDATE 4-Sony to axe 10,000 jobs in turnaround bid-Nikkei

* Jobs could go as early as this year
* Chemicals, LCD ops to account for half the cuts
* Seven execs may be asked to hand back bonuses - Nikkei
* Sony shares close up 0.6 pct, market drops 1.5 pct
By Chris Gallagher
TOKYO, April 9 Japan's Sony Corp is to
cut 10,000 jobs, about 6 percent of its workforce, the Nikkei
newspaper reported on Monday, as new CEO Kazuo Hirai looks to
steer the electronics and entertainment giant back to profit
after four years in the red.
The job cuts would be the latest downsizing in Japan Inc
where companies from cellphone maker NEC Corp to
electronics firm Panasonic Corp are trimming costs in
the face of a strong yen and competition from rivals like Apple
and South Korea's Samsung Electronics.
TV makers in particular have been hit hard by the tough
business climate as well as sharp price falls, with Sony,
Panasonic and Sharp expecting to have lost a combined
$17 billion in the fiscal year just ended.
Investors will closely monitor a briefing on Thursday by
Hirai, who formally took over this month as chief executive from
Howard Stringer, for further clues on how Sony plans to revamp
its business.
"Under a new CEO, it's easier to cut jobs or go in a new
direction," said Yuuki Sakurai, head of fund manager Fukoku
Capital, which had around $7 billion worth of assets under
management as of end-March 2011, and which holds a small stake
in Sony, according to Reuters data as of last July.
"One of the things I'd like to see is that they shift their
resources to other areas outside TVs ... If they stick to TVs,
they may have to fight a war they may not be able to win."
The Nikkei said half of the latest round of job cuts would
come from consolidating the firm's chemicals and small and
midsize LCD operations.
Sony said last month it was selling a chemical products
division, accounting for some 3,000 people, while on April 1 it
merged its Sony Mobile display unit, which had about 2,000
workers, with the small LCD panel businesses of Toshiba Corp
and Hitachi Ltd into a new firm called Japan
Display.
The Nikkei said it was not clear how many of the cuts would
take place in Japan or overseas.
As of end-March 2011, Sony had 168,200 employees on a
consolidated basis, according to the company's website.
Sony may also ask its seven executive directors who served
through the fiscal year to end-March, including Stringer, who is
now chairman, to return their bonuses, the Nikkei said.
Sony declined to comment on the report.
Sony announced 16,000 job cuts in December 2008 after the
global financial crisis battered demand for its products, but it
has not managed to make a profit since then.
The company has forecast a 220 billion yen ($2.7 billion)
net loss for the fiscal year just ended, hurt in large part by
its ailing TV business.
Sony said last month that Hirai would keep direct charge of
the TV business as part of a structural reorganisation.
Sony shares closed up 0.6 percent, while the benchmark
Nikkei average ended 1.5 percent lower. The stock has
dropped more than 10 percent in the past 3 weeks since hitting a
7-month high.