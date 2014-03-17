版本:
Sony Pictures to announce layoffs across divisions -source

LOS ANGELES, March 17 Sony Pictures Entertainment on Monday will announce layoffs throughout its studio operations in the United States and abroad, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Among the units that will be hit is the Sony interactive team that supports digital marketing, the source said on condition of anonymity.
