UPDATE 1-Omnicom revenue beats on Europe, UK growth
April 18 Omnicom Group Inc, the world's second-largest advertising company, reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by improved growth in the United Kingdom and Europe.
By Ronald Grover
LOS ANGELES, March 17 Sony Pictures Entertainment on Monday will announce layoffs throughout its studio operations in the United States and abroad, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Among the units that will be hit is the Sony interactive team that supports digital marketing, the source said on condition of anonymity because the information is not yet public.
Under pressure from hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb to improve profitability at its studio, in November Sony hired consultancy Bain & Co to identify more than $100 million in cost cuts through layoffs and other means. It earlier replaced its film marketing chief and said it intended to reduce its film marketing costs.
"We are continuously evolving the business to make SPE more efficient and competitive," said Sony Pictures Entertainment spokesman Charles Sipkins. He said he had no further information on how many people would be affected.
In February, the company said operating income at its Pictures unit, which includes the studio, decreased by 4.2 percent to $231 million. It earned $98 million for the nine months of the year that ended on December 31, the company also said.
April 18 Omnicom Group Inc, the world's second-largest advertising company, reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by improved growth in the United Kingdom and Europe.
April 18 U.S. motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson Inc kept its 2017 outlook unchanged despite its first-quarter shipments hitting the high end of its forecast.
April 18 Regional bank holding company Comerica Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as a recovery in crude oil prices helped the lender set aside less money to cover bad loans.