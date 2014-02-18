版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 18日 星期二 19:20 BJT

Third Point no longer listed among top 10 Sony shareholders

TOKYO Feb 18 Activist hedge fund investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point, which called for major reforms at Sony Corp after acquiring a stake, is no longer listed among the electronics maker's 10 biggest shareholders, a regulatory filing showed.

The filing, released by Sony on Feb. 13, listed Sony's top 10 shareholders as of Dec. 31, with holdings of 0.96 percent or more.

Third Point, which said last year it had bought up a 7 percent stake in Sony and pressured the Japanese company to spin off its entertainment business, held 1.64 percent of Sony shares registered in its own name as of end-September.

It was unclear from the filing whether Third Point had sold off part of its stake in Sony or had registered shares under a different name.

A Sony spokeswoman said the company did not comment on individual shareholders. A Third Point representative had no immediate comment on the matter.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐