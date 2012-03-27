UPDATE 2-New Sony CEO to keep charge of troubled TV ops

* Sony headed for fourth straight annual net loss
* Incoming CEO Hirai prioritising recovery of TV business
* Sony trying to battle back against Apple, Samsung
By Chris Gallagher and Yoko Kubota
TOKYO, March 27 Sony Corp CEO Kazuo
Hirai signalled his determination to turn around the group's
ailing TV business by keeping direct charge of the division, as
the Japanese brand fights to regain ground against rivals such
as Apple.
Hirai, who formally takes over as chief executive from
Howard Stringer next week, inherits a company that - like much
of corporate Japan - has been outgunned in recent years by
rivals like Apple and Samsung Electronics.
The maker of Bravia televisions and Vaio laptops expects a
220 billion yen ($2.7 billion) net loss for the year to this
month, a fourth straight year of losses, and due in large part
to a TV business that has not been able to keep up with nimbler
and cheaper rivals.
Sony said Hirai would head a new home entertainment
division, which includes TVs and replaces the consumer products
and services group that he had led.
"The TV business is Sony's main business and (its recovery)
is an absolute condition that must be met for the firm to
recover its performance," said Keita Wakabayashi, an analyst at
Mito Securities. "That's why it will be placed directly under
(Hirai's) control, and means he has to take care of the most
important issue."
Sony hopes Hirai, credited with reviving the PlayStation
game business through aggressive cost-cutting, can work similar
magic with a TV business that has lost more than $11 billion
over eight financial years.
Sony will also form a new unit to oversee its medical
business, which it has described as a growth area.
"The market is big ... but industrial electronics makers
like Hitachi and Toshiba are already in this area so it's not
like Sony is advancing into a free territory," said Mito's
Wakabayashi. "Compared to this, it's much more important to
improve the TV business."
CORPORATE PLIGHT
In many ways, Sony's woes illustrate the plight of a
once-mighty corporate Japan hobbled by the very system that made
it the world's envy back in its 1980s heyday.
Japan's manufacturers have invested hugely in factories and
equipment to carry out their traditional strength of in-house
production, but are now grappling with plunging product prices
and excess capacity in a rapidly shifting digital landscape.
TV makers Sony, Panasonic and Sharp expect
to lose a combined $17 billion this year alone, also clobbered
by a strong yen, weak demand and tough competition from the
likes of Samsung Electronics.
Long Sony's biggest product category by sales, TVs were
overtaken by other segments in October-December. TVs accounted
for 13 percent of overall sales in the quarter, down from 19
percent a year earlier and trailing games (16 percent) and
combined sales from Sony Pictures and Sony Music (15 percent),
according to the company's latest financial statement.
Despite the Walkman creator's image as an electronics icon,
its only profitable businesses this financial year have been in
entertainment - Sony Pictures and Sony Music - and financial
services.
Sony has been scrapping production capacity for several
months, moving closer to Apple's "asset-light" business model of
keeping design and product development in-house and outsourcing
manufacturing.
It said last week it was selling part of a chemical products
subsidiary, while in December it agreed to sell its near-50
percent share in a liquid crystal display venture with Samsung
Electronics to the South Korean company.
In 2000, Sony's market value was seven times that of Apple.
Today, Apple's $555 billion market value dwarfs Sony's $20
billion, which is also just a ninth of Samsung's $180 billion.
Hirai's promotion has boosted Sony's stock price, however,
jumping around 27 percent since he was unveiled as the next CEO
on Feb. 1, outpacing a 16 percent rise on the benchmark Nikkei
over the same period.
Sony shares closed up 3.1 percent at 1,742 yen on Tuesday
ahead of the announcement.