Sony looking to beat Chinese rivals to be No.3 in smartphones

TOKYO, March 4 Sony Corp said it aims
to win third place in smartphone markets around the world behind
Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co,
pitting it against Chinese companies Huawei Technology and
and ZTE that are looking to become the
third big player in mobile devices.
Sony will alter smartphone development for each market,
Kunimasa Suzuki, the head of Sony's mobile business, said at a
roundtable briefing in Tokyo, indicating that the Japanese
company may produce cheaper models for developing nations.
In the quarter ended Dec. 31, Sony was ranked fourth in the
global smartphone market by research company IDC with a 4.5
percent market share, behind Huawei with 4.9 percent and ahead
of ZTE with 4.3 percent. Samsung and Apple combined command more
that half the market.