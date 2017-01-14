UPDATE 2-Sony Entertainment CEO exiting for a top role at Snap

(Adds details on Snapchat's push into entertainment)
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES Jan 13 Sony Entertainment Chief
Executive Michael Lynton will step down to become chairman of
the board of messaging app owner Snap Inc, a move that puts an
experienced Hollywood executive in a prominent role as the
technology company prepares for an initial public offering.
Lynton will give up his current position at Sony's movie and
television unit on Feb. 2 but remain as co-CEO for six months to
help find a successor, Japanese conglomerate Sony Corp
said in a statement on Friday. (bit.ly/2jG9IWI)
Snap, the owner of the popular Snapchat app, is expected to
go public early this year, vying for a $25 billion valuation.
Lynton was an early investor in the company co-founded by
26-year-old CEO Evan Spiegel, and has served on its board for
nearly four years.
The Venice, California-based company has made a push into
news and entertainment content, a strategy that heightened
competition with social networks such as Facebook Inc and
Twitter Inc. In 2015, it began sharing video and articles from
TV networks such as CNN and ESPN on a feature called Snapchat
Discover.
It also signed deals in 2016 with media companies such as
Walt Disney Co and Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal
to have them produce original shows for Snapchat.
Lynton, in a 13-year career at Sony, oversaw hit movies
including the "The Social Network" and James Bond film
"Skyfall," but the studio has lagged behind competitors in box
office share and big hits over the past year.
The TV studio under Lynton also produced successful shows
such as "Breaking Bad" and "The Blacklist."
Lynton's tenure at Sony Entertainment was also marked by a
devastating computer hack in 2014 that exposed a trove of
embarrassing e-mails and employee data. The cyber attack, which
the United States blamed on North Korea, crippled the studio for
months and prompted an executive shuffle.
Sony Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai will take on a larger role
at the entertainment division, adding the position of co-CEO and
chairman of the unit, the company said. The Tokyo-based Hirai
will add a second office in Culver City, California, where the
film studio is based.
"As we look ahead, we see our entertainment businesses as
essential parts of Sony," Hirai said.
In November, Sony Chief Financial Officer Kenichiro Yoshida
said a turnaround of the movie division was "progressing, but it
takes time for the benefit to be realized."
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Aishwarya
Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Mary Milliken)