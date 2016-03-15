Sony to buy Michael Jackson's stake in music publishing unit

March 14 Sony Corp said it signed an
agreement with Michael Jackson's estate to buy for $750 million
the deceased pop star's stake in Sony/ATV Music Publishing, the
world's largest music publisher which controls songs such as The
Beatles' "All You Need Is Love."
As part of the agreement, Sony will make a lump sum payment
of about $733 million as well as distributions to the singer's
estate, the company said in a statement on Monday.
The deal establishes Sony's control over the joint venture
that Michael Jackson and Sony formed in 1995. Jackson had bought
ATV a decade earlier from Australian businessman Robert Holmes a
Court, outbidding Beatles singer Paul McCartney.
In September 2015, Sony exercised a right in its contract
with the Jackson estate that allowed one partner to buy out the
other.
"This acquisition will enable Sony to more quickly adapt to
changes in the music publishing business," Michael Lynton, CEO
of Sony Entertainment said in a statement.
Sony/ATV controls many popular songs such as "All You Need
Is Love," "Moon River" and "The Mission Impossible Theme," as
well as representing the copyrights of musicians such as Bob
Dylan, Queen and The Rolling Stones.
Sony said in a statement that the company and the singer's
estate expect to execute a definitive agreement by March 31.
In October, the Wall Street Journal reported that Sony was
moving ahead with a plan to sell its half of Sony/ATV Music
Publishing, and estimated the publisher's value at around $2
billion.
Boutique investment bank Allen & Co advised Sony on the
deal.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)