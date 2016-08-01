Sony wins unconditional EU approval for Michael Jackson deal

BRUSSELS Aug 1 EU antitrust regulators on
Monday cleared Sony Corp's bid to buy out Michael
Jackson's stake in its music publishing joint venture, the
world's largest with copyrights to the Beatles' songs and songs
by Taylor Swift.
The European Commission said deal would not hurt competition
in the recorded music and music publishing industries.
"The transaction will not materially increase Sony's market
power vis-a-vis digital music providers compared to the
situation prior to the merger," the EU competition enforcer said
in a statement.
Rival Warner Music Group and independent labels had called
the Commission to take a tough line with the deal because they
feared it would give Sony too much power.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee. Editing by Jane Merriman)