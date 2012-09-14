Sony, Olympus to agree to capital tie-up this month -NHK

TOKYO, Sept 14 Sony Corp is in the final stages of talks to invest 50 billion yen ($646 million) in Olympus Corp, with an agreement expected by the end of September, state broadcaster NHK reported.

Sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters that Olympus is in talks with Sony to accept a cash injection in return for a stake. Medical device maker Terumo Corp and camera maker Fujifilm Holdings Corp have also said they are seeking to buy a stake in Olympus.