Sony raises full-year profit view on strength in sensors, videogames

TOKYO, April 22 Japanese consumer electronics maker Sony Corp on Wednesday raised its earnings estimates for the fiscal year that ended in March, citing higher-than-expected sales of camera sensors and videogames.

Sony, which has posted heavy losses in recent years with weak smartphone and TV sales, said it probably made an operating profit of 68 billion yen ($569 million) in the year ended March 31, compared with 26.5 billion yen a year earlier.

That compares with its previous estimated operating profit of 20 billion yen. The average forecast among 19 analysts for operating profit, due to be announced officially with full earnings details on April 30, was 50.3 billion yen.

($1 = 119.5700 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)