Sony raises full-year profit view on strength in sensors, videogames

TOKYO, April 22 Japanese consumer electronics
maker Sony Corp on Wednesday raised its earnings
estimates for the fiscal year that ended in March, citing
higher-than-expected sales of camera sensors and videogames.
Sony, which has posted heavy losses in recent years with
weak smartphone and TV sales, said it probably made an operating
profit of 68 billion yen ($569 million) in the year ended March
31, compared with 26.5 billion yen a year earlier.
That compares with its previous estimated operating profit
of 20 billion yen. The average forecast among 19 analysts for
operating profit, due to be announced officially with full
earnings details on April 30, was 50.3 billion yen.
($1 = 119.5700 yen)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Chris Gallagher; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell)