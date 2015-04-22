UPDATE 2-Sony raises profit view as videogame sales herald turnaround

(Updates with company specifying higher-than-expected sales in
cameras, details on financial services and Jefferies comment)
TOKYO, April 22 Japanese consumer electronics
firm Sony Corp raised its earnings estimates for the
second time in three months on Wednesday, citing higher than
expected sales of video games and digital cameras.
Sony said it probably made an operating profit of 68 billion
yen ($569 million) in the year ended March 31, compared with
26.5 billion yen a year earlier. That compares with its previous
estimated operating profit of 20 billion yen.
The Tokyo-based firm is finally reaping the benefit of
restructuring efforts after weak TV and smartphone sales brought
years of heavy losses. After massive cost cuts, it has sought
targeted expansion under Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai in
lucrative areas such as sensors for smartphone cameras.
Sony is set to make its official earnings statement for the
year on April 30. Before Wednesday's move, following an upward
revision in February, the average forecast among 19 analysts for
operating profit was 50.3 billion yen.
As part of its restructuring, Sony has spun off its TV
business. It also plans to split off its audio and video
business as part of a new strategy to encourage greater autonomy
among its subsidiaries.
The company had struggled to gain market share in high-end
smartphones, lagging far behind leaders Apple Inc and
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
Sony on Wednesday also narrowed its overall net loss
estimate to 126 billion yen from 170 billion yen, and raised its
revenue estimate to 8.2 trillion yen from 8.0 trillion yen.
It cited strength in its financial services unit, saying the
stock market's rise helped to bolster the finances of its life
insurance division.
Its shares have risen more than 30 percent so far this year
on signs of progress toward a long-awaited turnaround.
Year-on-year, the shares have nearly doubled, hitting 3,827.50
yen earlier this month, their highest since 2008.
Jefferies reiterated its "buy" rating on the shares, with a
price target of 5,000 yen, citing strong sales of PlayStation 4.
($1 = 119.5700 yen)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Chris Gallagher; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell and Keith Weir)