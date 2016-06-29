Sony cuts FY2017 revenue target for devices unit on weaker smartphone demand

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
TOKYO, June 29 Japan's Sony Corp said on Wednesday it expects its image sensor business will miss its revenue target for the 2017 fiscal year because of weakening global demand for smartphones.
Sony forecast a revenue range of 1 trillion-1.05 trillion yen ($9.76 billion-$10.25 billion) for the year starting April 2017 in its revised medium-term business plan for the devices unit, which includes image sensors. That was lower than the previous target of 1.3 trillion-1.5 trillion yen.
($1 = 102.4200 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki)
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.