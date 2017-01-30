版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一 16:24 BJT

Sony takes $976 mln charge on film segment in Oct-Dec

TOKYO Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.

The impairment charge came mainly as Sony revised down the profit prospects of its DVD sales and other home entertainment operations in line with a market decline, the company said.

Sony said the impact on the group's earnings for the fiscal year ending in March is currently being evaluated and will be disclosed when it releases its third-quarter results on Feb. 2.

($1 = 114.8300 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐