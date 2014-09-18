版本:
Sony untraded amid heavy sell orders after deeper loss estimate

TOKYO, Sept 18 Shares of Sony Corp were untraded amid a glut of sell orders on Thursday after the consumer electronics firm deepened its loss estimate and said it would not pay a dividend this fiscal year for the first time since it listed in 1958.

After the market close on Wednesday, Sony said it now expects a 230 billion yen ($2.2 billion) net loss for the year ending on March 31, versus its prior estimate of a 50 billion yen loss, stung by an impairment charge for its smartphone division. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
