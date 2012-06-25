UPDATE 1-Sony, Panasonic to cooperate on OLED televisions

* Japanese rivals fighting Samsung and LG for market share
* OLED TV shipments could reach 2.1 million sets in 2015
* Mass production target for next-gen TVs set for 2013
TOKYO, June 25 Rival Japanese television makers
Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp said Monday they
will cooperate to make OLED (organic light emitting diode) sets
as they battle Korean rivals Samsung Electronics and
LG Electronics for pole position in the
next-generation TV market.
The race to garner a lead in OLED, widely touted as the
successor to liquid-crystal displays, will depend on which
company is able to mass produce screens at a price that will
attract consumers to the new technology.
Sony and Panasonic said in a statement they will develop
technologies to fabricate the screens and aim to establish a
mass-production process in 2013.
Both Samsung and LG Electronics have displayed 55-inch OLED
prototypes, with the sets expected to go on sale this year at a
rumored price tag of as much as $10,000, or about four times the
cost of an equivalent LCD model.
An executive at LG Display, a flat-screen maker
38 percent owned by LG Electronics, told Reuters earlier an
internal study indicated consumers would start buying OLED TVs
once the price falls to 1.3 to 1.4 times that of an LCD set.
Shipments of OLED TVs may reach 2.1 million sets in 2015
from just 34,000 this year, according to research firm IHS Inc.
Hammered by their Korean competitors in LCD TVs, Sony and
Panasonic stand a better chance of competing in the next
generation market by combining their OLED technologies and
development budgets. Losses on TVs at Sony have mounted to
around $12 billion in the past decade.
Sony pioneered OLED technology, which boast sharper images
and do not need backlighting, selling the world's first OLED TV
in 2007. It halted production of the $2,000 screens three years
later amid the post-Lehman global downturn. Sony still makes
OLED screens costing as much as $26,000 for high-end customers.
Panasonic plans to invest about 30 billion yen ($373
million) in its Himeji plant in western Japan for a test
production line of OLED panels, an industry source told Reuters
last month.
Shares in Sony, which makes Bravia TVs, and Panasonic, which
sells TVs under the Viera brand, fell in Tokyo on Monday. Sony
dipped 2.4 percent with Panasonic down 0.6 percent.