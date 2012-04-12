版本:
RPT-Sony maps out revival plan, says to cut 10,000 jobs

TOKYO, April 12 Sony Corp said on Thursday it would cut about 10,000 jobs worldwide this business year as the electronics giant aims to come out of its deep losses, dragged down by its ailing TV unit.

Unveiling a revival plan under its new chief executive, Kazuo Hirai, Sony said it aims to build up its digital imaging, games and mobile businesses, while seeking strategic investments in new areas such as medical equipment.

