UPDATE 1-Sony sells more than 10 million PlayStation 4 consoles

(Adds details on launch date and Xbox One)

By Malathi Nayak

SAN FRANCISCO Aug 12 Sony Corp said on Tuesday that sales of its PlayStation 4 video game console, launched in November, has surpassed 10 million units.

In April, the Japanese company said it had sold over 7 million PlayStation 4 units as of April 6 and was struggling to keep up with consumer demand.

The console went on sale on November 29 in the United States, Western Europe and Latin America, around the same time that rival Microsoft Corp's Xbox One was released. That console topped 3 million units in sales as of the end of last year.

Microsoft said in April it had shipped 5 million Xbox One units to retailers worldwide since the launch. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
