REFILE-Sony PlayStation 4 sales top 18.5 mln units worldwide

TOKYO Jan 6 Sony Corp on Tuesday said
sales of its PlayStation 4 video game consoles exceeded 18.5
million units as of Jan. 4, up from 13.5 million at the end of
October, showing solid holiday demand and a bright spot for a
company recovering from a massive cyber-attack.
Sony Computer Entertainment CEO Andrew House said last month
that holiday sales in Europe were so strong that it was fighting
to keep up with demand.
The latest sales figures are also a relief for Sony as it
grapples with weak sales of smartphones and TVs. The company is
heading for its fifth net loss in six years.
The console went on sale in late 2013 in the United States,
Western Europe and Latin America, around the same time that
rival Microsoft Corp's Xbox One was released. Microsoft
offered big discounts in the U.S. market for the XBox One in
November.
