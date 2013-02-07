Sony to release PS4 this year for around $430-media

TOKYO Feb 7 Sony Corp plans to release
its new Playstation 4 home console this year for around $430,
giving the successor to the popular PS3 a touch panel control
and easy access to social networking sites such as Twitter and
Facebook, Japan's Asahi newspaper reported.
Sony's game chief, Andrew House, will reveal the new
features at a Playstation meeting in New York on Feb. 20, the
paper said, without saying where it obtained the information.
Sony declined to comment on the report.
The gathering in New York is the first major Playstation
meeting in two years. The last time Sony held such an event it
revealed the prototype for its handheld Vita. The meeting before
that in 2005 came two months after it revealed its concept for
the PS3, which sold 70 million units.
It has been more than six years since Sony launched the
PS3, a longer gap than between the PS3 and its PS2 predecessor.
The gaming market has since been transformed by the rise of
tablet PCs and smartphones that are wooing away casual gamers
with free or cheap games.
The shift to mobile devices has forced console makers such
as Sony, Nintendo Co Ltd and Microsoft Corp
to try to find new ways to win back consumers to consoles.
In a sign of the competitive pressure they face, Nintendo
last month cut its sales target for the Wii U, successor to its
100 million-selling Wii, to 4 million machines by the end of
March from its launch in November, compared with an earlier
forecast for 5.5 million.
Shares in Sony, which is due to release its third-quarter
results later in the day, last traded up 4.0 percent at 1,540
yen, in a broader market down nearly 1.0 percent.