版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 05:12 BJT

Sony PlayStation VR to launch globally in Oct, cost $399

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15 Sony Corp on Tuesday announced its PlayStation virtual reality headset will launch globally for $399 in October this year.

The company said it is already working with more than 230 developers who are building content for the PlayStation VR device. (Reporting by Deborah M. Todd and Mari Saito; Editing by Dan Grebler)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐