Sony to launch set-top box PlayStation TV in North America this fall

June 10 Sony Computer Entertainment Inc said it will release a PlayStation TV set-top box for $99 in North America this fall, through which users will be able to access movies and TV episodes from the PlayStation store.

Users will be able to use the box to stream Playstation 3 games via PlayStation Now - the company's cloud-based game streaming service, which will be available in North America from July 31, the company said at the E3 expo in Los Angeles on Monday.

The PlayStation TV was released in Japan and other Asian regions under the name "PlayStation Vita TV" last fall.

Sony is trying to expand its entertainment network services to compete against players like Amazon.com Inc, which made a play for the living room space in April by unveiling the $99 "Fire TV" video and game streaming device, with hopes of boosting its main online retail business over the longer term.

Sony also said it will release a white version of its Playstation 4 later this year, which will be bundled with Activision Blizzard's much-anticipated sci-fi shooter "Destiny".

Among the upcoming titles, 'Grand Theft Auto V' will be available on PlayStation 4 this fall, where players will be able to transfer their online characters and progress from older PS and Xbox 360 consoles to the PS4. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore, Malathi Nayak in Los Angeles and Sophie Knight in Tokyo; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)