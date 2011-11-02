Sony's Hirai to address Q2, focus on restructuring

* Heir apparent Hirai needs to prove himself
* Q2 profit seen at 40 bln yen vs 68.7 bln yen yr
ago-consensus
* Eyes on possible outlook cut on strong yen, weak TVs
* Prospects for mobile growth unclear - fund manager
* Sony down 46 pct year to date, vs 12 pct fall in Nikkei
By Isabel Reynolds
TOKYO, Nov 2 Sony Corp's heir apparent
will make a rare appearance at the Japanese firm's earnings
conference Wednesday, raising hopes the once-stellar brand is at
last getting to grips with its struggling TV business and unveil
a robust challenge to its smartphone rivals.
Kazuo Hirai, who heads Sony's consumer businesses and is
seen as the most likely candidate to succeed Welsh-born Howard
Stringer as president, needs to earn his stripes by guiding the
company through a much-needed change.
The top priority is to rid Sony of crippling losses in its
TV business, something Sony said in August it was tackling, and
convince investors that its plans to shift focus to the mobile
business will bring the profit revival it is seeking.
"Their past strategy didn't work out, so now they are having
to go back to the drawing board and start again," said Yuuki
Sakurai, CEO of Fukoku Asset Management in Tokyo.
"To be honest, they seem to be drifting."
Once a symbol of Japan's high-tech might, Sony is struggling
to come up with hit devices and finds itself
outmanoeuvred in TVs and mobile devices by Samsung
Electronics Co , which is the top TV brand and also
surged past Apple Inc in smartphones in the third
quarter.
The company is touting the potential for offering its
plethora of content, including music from Beyonce and Adele
across tablets, TVs, PCs and now smartphones, which are finally
to be integrated under Sony brand after it decided to buy out
Ericsson's (ERICb.ST) share of their joint venture.
"People always look to Sony for a surprise, but these days
they are usually disappointed," Sakurai said.
"Their brand is still strong, but the content is becoming
harder to define," he said, noting that strong profits in its
banking and insurance businesses were covering for the weakness
in the rest of the company.
Under Stringer, who said in March he was happy to stay in
his job for another year but was unsure about his plans beyond
that, Sony has succeeded in restructuring to some extent.
It has sold off TV factories in Spain, Slovakia and Mexico
in the past few years and outsources more than half of
production to companies including Hon Hai Precision Industry,
the contract elecronics maker that also counts Apple as its key
customer.
It retains four TV plants of its own -- in Japan, Brazil,
China and Malaysia.
But it has seen its share of the flat-panel television
market eroded by Samsung and a host of nimbler Asian players.
Worse, it is heading for its eighth straight year of losses
in the TV business, a handicap it shares with Japanese peer
Panasonic Corp , partly due to Sony's sourcing of LCD
panels from relatively expensive joint ventures, rather than the
open market.
The maker of PlayStation games machines and Bravia TVs is
expected to report 40 billion yen ($513 million) in
July-September operating profit on Wednesday, down 42 percent a
year ago, according to an average forecast by analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
FIXING MISTAKES
Sony has begun to backtrack on the strategic
mis-steps that led to its TV losses, although the pace of change
appears slow compared with Panasonic, which on Monday announced
deeper and faster cuts than expected, while slashing its TV
sales forecast by a quarter.
For a start, Sony is effectively stopping production of its
own LCD panels. In April, it backed out of a plan to raise its
stake in a panel joint venture with domestic panel-maker Sharp
Corp .
In September, it merged its small-panel business with those
of Toshiba Corp and Hitachi Ltd into the
largely government-owned Japan Display, while sources say Sony
is now hurrying to disentangle itself from S-LCD, its
flat-screen venture with Samsung.
"Sony adheres to a basic agreement that it will buy S-LCD
panels at production cost with an added premium," said Goldman
Sachs analyst Takashi Watanabe in a research note. "Since market
prices of panels have fallen below production costs, it makes
sense for Sony to buy Taiwan-made panels."
Chief Financial Officer Masaru Kato warned in an interview
earlier this month that no major announcement on TV
restructuring were planned at that point, which may disappoint
investors.
But JPMorgan analyst Yoshiharu Izumi said he had some
expectations for Wednesday's briefing.
"While the market thinks the company is sitting on its hands
in the TV business, we think the announcement could confirm that
Sony is taking steps to boost profitability."
Sony's shares have tumbled 46 percent since the beginning of
the year, compared with a 14 fall in the broader market .
($1 = 77.975 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Miyoung Kim)