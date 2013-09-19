Sony aims to sell 5 mln PS4 consoles in 2013/14

TOKYO, Sept 19 Sony Corp aims to sell 5 million of its new PlayStation 4 game consoles worldwide in the financial year to March 31, 2014, Sony's game unit chief, Andrew House, said during a presentation at the Tokyo Game Show on Thursday.

Sony will launch the PS4, which is key to its struggle to restore profitability in its hardware operations, on Nov. 15 in the United States and Feb. 22 in Japan.