S&P cuts Sony rating to BBB+, outlook negative

TOKYO Feb 8 Credit rating agency Standard and Poor's cut its debt rating on Sony Corp by one-notch on Wednesday to BBB+, with a negative outlook, saying the company faces more difficulties in recovering profitability.

The ailing electronics giant was also downgraded by Moody's investment service last month.

Sony warned in an earnings announcement on Feb. 2 that it was heading for a bigger-than-expected $2.9 billion loss in the year ending on March 31, presenting a daunting task for incoming CEO Kazuo Hirai, who vowed to move quickly to turn things around.

Moody's had cut Sony to Baa1 from A3, and also cut the ratings of Panasonic Corp, citing concerns about continuing losses in each of their television divisions.