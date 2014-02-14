S&P cuts Sony credit rating one notch to BBB-, outlook negative

TOKYO Feb 14 Standard & Poor's cut its long-term credit rating on Sony Corp one notch to BBB-, just above junk status, citing the electronics division's declining competitiveness in an increasingly competitive industry and a slower-than-expected recovery in profitability.

The outlook for the rating is negative.

Last month, Moody's Investors Service cut its debt rating on Sony to junk, following a similar move by Fitch more than a year earlier, as Sony's TV and PC operations faced especially daunting challenges.

Sony earlier this month announced it would sell off its PC business and put its TV operations into a separate unit, while forecasting a 110 billion yen ($1.08 billion) net loss for the year to end-March.

"Even taking into consideration the additional structural reforms, S&P believes it will be difficult for the company to significantly improve its profitability," the ratings agency said.