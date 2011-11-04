版本:
S&P says places Sony on creditwatch negative

TOKYO Nov 4 Ratings agency S&P said on Friday it had placed Sony Corp on creditwatch for a possible downgrade from its current A minus long term rating, because of an increasingly difficult earnings environment for the company's core flat panel TV business.

The consumer electronics giant shocked investors this week by slashing its annual forecasts to predict its fourth straight net loss and said it expected to lose 175 billion yen ($2.2 billion) in its TV unit.

S&P said it was highly uncertain whether Sony could turn around earnings as planned, and the buyout of the Sony Ericsson mobile joint venture would result in an increased financial burden. ($1 = 77.980 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds)

