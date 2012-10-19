Japan's Sony to cut 2,000 jobs in restructuring

BRIEF-Whitney receives approval to close transaction with First NBC
* Whitney receives approval to close transaction with First NBC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Oct 19 Sony Corp said on Friday it would cut 2,000 jobs in the year to March 2013 as part of a restructuring plan aimed at speeding up reforms in its struggling electronics business.
The PlayStation maker said the restructuring, which is expected to save about 30 billion yen ($378.6 million) annually from the year starting next April, is expected to have only a limited impact on this year's earnings results.
* Nordson corp announces agreement to acquire advanced technologies business of Vention Medical
* Nordson Corp reports record first quarter sales and diluted earnings per share