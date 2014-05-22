CORRECTED-Sony CEO: Not thinking of selling or quitting TV business

(Corrects source in final paragraph to Chief Financial Officer
Kenichiro Yoshida)
TOKYO May 22 Sony Corp is not thinking
about selling or exiting the TV manufacturing business, where it
has racked up annual losses for the past decade, although it
would not rule out an equity tie-up, the company's chief
executive said on Thursday.
Kazuo Hirai added that the company was not operating under
the assumption that it would forge an equity alliance for its
struggling TV division, which will be turned into a separate
entity this summer to boost transparency.
Sony Chief Financial Officer Kenichiro Yoshida also said the
company did not plan to change the framework of focusing its
electronics division on the three core businesses of mobile,
imaging and games through the next fiscal year and beyond.
(Reporting by Reiji Murai and Sophie Knight; Editing by Edmund
Klamann and Matt Driskill)