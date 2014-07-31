版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 31日 星期四 14:12 BJT

BRIEF-Sony cuts smartphone sales forecast for this fiscal year

TOKYO, July 31 Sony Corp :

* Sony says it expects to sell 43 million smartphones in FY2015/3 versus prev f'cast of 50 million

* Sony says it expects to sell 15.5 million LCD TVs in FY2015/3 versus prev f'cast of 16 million Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐