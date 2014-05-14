UPDATE 1-Sony vows deeper restructuring, forecasts another loss in 2014/15

(Adds quotes from executive, context)
TOKYO May 14 Sony Corp said on
Wednesday it would implement tough restructuring measures this
financial year and warned it would post a second consecutive
year of net losses as it tries to turn around its struggling
electronics business.
The company said it would spend 135 billion yen ($1.32
billion) on restructuring in the year to March 31, after
spending 177.4 billion yen the prior year. Chief Financial
Officer Kenichiro Yoshida told an earnings briefing Sony had
changed its strategy, and was now bowing out of some businesses,
instead of just trying to restructure them.
The company has already said it would sell off its
loss-making PCs and storage businesses.
"We'll make this a year of biting the bullet on
restructuring," he said.
"In previous years the restructuring was mostly within
business units and in manufacturing," he added. "This time the
difference is that we are quitting businesses entirely."
Sony forecast a 50 billion yen ($489 million) net loss for
the 2014/15 financial year, its sixth in seven years.
It said operating profit in the 2014/15 financial year to
March 31 was expected to rise more than five times compared to
the year-ago level to 140 billion yen ($1.37 billion), falling
short of the 227 billion yen average of 20 analysts' estimates
from Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Sony made a 128.4 billion yen net loss for the 2013/14
financial year that ended March 31, in line with its own
forecast of a 130 bln net loss. On May 1, Sony issued its third
profit warning for the year and cut its outlook to barely
one-tenth of its initial estimate.
Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai vowed when he took the helm two
years ago to push electronics into the black, but the flagship
division's persistent losses have frustrated investors and
invited unfavourable comparisons with rivals Panasonic Corp
and Sharp Corp, which have recovered from
heavy losses in consumer electronics.
($1 = 102.2250 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Sophie Knight and Maki Shiraki; Editing by Edmund
Klamann and Miral Fahmy)