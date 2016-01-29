CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Sony says bracing for smartphone slowdown after sensor sales dip

(Company clarifies CFO meant customers, not one customer, in
comment in third paragraph)
* CFO: slower demand for image sensors from specific clients
* Q3 op profit 202 bln yen vs market consensus 175 bln yen
* Q3 sales of devices, including image sensors, down 13 pct
* Keeps outlook for annual op profit at 320 bln yen
TOKYO, Jan 29 Sony Corp, widely
regarded as a key supplier of image sensors for Apple Inc's
iPhones, said on Friday it was bracing for a slowdown
in the premium smartphone market after sales of its sensors fell
in the third quarter.
Videogame sales and cost cuts in Sony's flagging mobile unit
pushed October-December operating profit up 11 percent, beating
analyst estimates, but the firm confirmed a much-feared hit to a
segment that in recent quarters helped it shake off years of
losses.
"Demand for image sensors from certain customers has slowed
since November due to a slowdown in the high-end smartphone
market," Chief Financial Officer Kenichiro Yoshida told
reporters at a briefing, without naming the clients.
Worries about weaker iPhone sales and a slowdown in China's
smartphone market - the world's biggest - have weighed on Sony
shares in recent weeks. The stock closed up 6.1 percent ahead of
earnings, still down around 16 percent since the start of 2016.
Yoshida said Sony was planning its budget for the next year
assuming a fall in global demand for high-end smartphones.
Sony also said October-December sales of devices, including
image sensors, fell 13 percent from a year earlier. The segment,
also hit by weak battery sales, booked a loss of 11.7 billion
yen compared with a 53.8 billion yen profit in the year prior.
In addition to image sensors, Sony has depended on cost cuts
and strong sales of PlayStation 4 games to improve its bottom
line over the past year.
The two factors helped third-quarter operating profit rise
11 percent from a year earlier to 202.1 billion yen ($1.68
billion), beating the average 175 billion yen forecast of 8
analysts according to Thomson Reuters data.
In mobile, sales fell 15 percent in a division struggling to
compete with Apple and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd,
as well as low-cost Asian rivals. But operating income more than
doubled to 24 billion yen as Sony cut spending on marketing and
development and gave up its pursuit of market share.
The company maintained its outlook for full-year operating
profit to grow to 320 billion yen from 68.5 billion in the
previous year.
($1 = 120.5500 yen)
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing
by Christopher Cushing)