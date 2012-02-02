Sony disappoints with $1.2 bln quarterly operating loss

TOKYO Feb 2 Sony Corp fell into
a 91.7 billion yen ($1.2 billion) operating loss in
October-December, a disappointing result for the usually
lucrative quarter that was worse than analysts' estimates as it
battled a strong yen, Thai floods and a dull economy.
The company also forecast a full-year operating loss,
hobbled by chronic losses in its TV operations despite
restructuring efforts as it struggles to compete with aggressive
South Korean rivals such as Samsung Electronics.
Sony's operating loss for its third quarter compared with an
8.8 billion yen average profit forecast of six analysts polled
by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the full year to March, the company forecast an
operating loss of 95 billion yen, compared with the analyst
consensus forecast of an 8.2 billion yen profit.
Sony announced on Wednesday that Vice President Kazuo Hirai,
the designated heir apparent to CEO Howard Stringer, would take
the president and CEO posts on April 1 in a long-awaited
management succession.
Several Japanese technology companies, including Nintendo
and Sharp Corp, have already surprised
investors this earnings season with worse-than-expected earnings
forecasts for the full financial year.
Panasonic Corp, also saddled with an ailing TV
business and hit by the strong yen, will report its earnings on
Friday.
The earnings announcement came after the end of trade on
Thursday. Sony's shares have lost more than half their value
over the past year, compared with a 15 percent drop in Tokyo's
benchmark Nikkei average.