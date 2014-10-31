REFILE-UPDATE 2-Leaner Sony gains smartphone lift despite its own mobile malaise

(Removes extraneous word from lead)
* Xperia smartphones fail to dent market
* Raises gaming unit's operating profit forecast
* Cuts smartphone sales target
* Loses 3 bln yen each time currency falls 1 yen
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Oct 31 Sony Corp posted a
smaller than expected second-quarter operating loss on Friday,
hailed by its finance chief as proof that the Japanese group's
restructuring programme is paying off.
The company said the reduced operating loss was due in part
to rising sales of image sensors to smartphone manufacturers,
though the poor showing from its own Xperia phones weighed
heavily on results.
Sales of the image sensors, used in Apple's iPhones
and increasingly in Chinese-made handsets, made the devices unit
the biggest earner within Sony's flagship electronics division
and offset some of a 176 billion yen ($1.58 billion) impairment
charge on its mobile division.
That left an overall operating loss for the three months to
Sept. 30 of 85.6 billion yen, beating analyst expectations of
nearly double that.
"We are on our way to achieving 400 billion yen in operating
profit next year," CFO Kenichiro Yoshida declared at a media
briefing on Friday, referring to a target set in May when he
announced plans to set aside 135 billion yen to restructure the
bloated electronics division.
"Restructuring is progressing well and right now we think we
will be able to cut 20 percent of staff at our distribution
companies and 30 percent at headquarters."
However, poor sales of the Xperia smartphone have dashed
Sony's ambitions of becoming the world's third-biggest
smartphone maker behind Apple and Samsung Electronics
.
CHINA RETREAT
Yoshida said on Friday that Sony would shrink its exposure
to the Chinese smartphone market, where more nimble,
fast-growing rivals have dented his company's hopes of making
any significant progress in the world's biggest smartphone
market.
Sony will quit the development and sale of China-only
handsets, Yoshida said, with an accompanying cut in its
smartphone sales forecast to 41 million from 43 million, against
sales of 39 million last year.
It also wound back its operating loss forecast by 28 billion
yen. In addition to the impairment charge, that leaves the
mobile operation heading for a 204 billion yen loss this
financial year.
Incoming mobile division chief Hiroki Totoki, picked by
Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai to turn around the ailing unit after
earning his stripes at a Sony Internet subsidiary and Sony Bank,
said he would focus on improving the speed of management
response to changes in the market after assuming his new post on
Nov. 16.
"Sony's got the will to continue with its smartphone
business and it's hoping income from the business improves.
Todoki has reformed businesses before, so he's probably thinking
of rebuilding it," said Hideyuki Fukunaga, the chief executive
of fund manager Investrust.
XBOX TROUNCED
Sony's shrinking slice of the smartphone market is in stark
contrast to its dominance in game consoles, where its
PlayStation 4 has trounced the Xbox One made by closest rival
Microsoft Corp and has broken even within only a year
of its release, a feat its predecessor achieved in four years.
Sony increased its annual operating profit forecast for the
gaming unit by 40 percent to 35 billion yen after selling 3.3
million PlayStation 4 consoles in its second quarter. By Oct. 18
it had sold 12.3 million consoles, against 6.1 million Xbox One
sales, according to market research website VG Chartz.
The operating profit outlook for Sony's imaging, music and
device units was also increased. Strong sales of image sensors
and batteries, as well as a weaker yen, propelled the devices
business to a quarterly operating profit of 29.6 billion yen, up
149 percent year on year.
However, a weaker yen is negative for Sony as a whole,
Yoshida said, with the company losing 3 billion yen for every
yen the Japanese currency falls against the dollar.
Shares of Sony closed 0.8 percent higher before the earnings
announcement, compared with a 4.8 percent rise for the Nikkei
benchmark index after the Bank of Japan announced
further monetary easing that weakened the yen by as much as 2.5
percent to beyond 111 against the dollar.
Sony posted a net loss of 136 billion yen for the quarter
and held its full-year net loss forecast at 230 billion yen.
($1 = 111.1200 yen)
(Editing by David Goodman)