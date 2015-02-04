版本:
BRIEF-Sony estimates Q3 operating profit 178.3 bln yen

Feb 4 Sony Corp

* estimates Q3 operating profit was 178.3 billion yen

* estimates Q3 net profit 89 billion yen Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom)

