Sony sees FY profit surging on camera sensor sales, cost cuts

TOKYO, April 30 Japanese consumer electronics
maker Sony Corp said it expects operating profit to
more than quadruple this fiscal year, boosted by strong sales of
camera sensors and cost cuts in its ailing mobile phone
business.
Sony said on Thursday it estimates operating profit will
grow in the year ending March 2016 to 320 billion yen ($2.70
billion) from 68.5 billion in the previous year. Results for the
past year were roughly in line with a forecast announced earlier
this month.
The outlook for the current year was below the average
analyst estimate of 408 billion yen, according to Thomson
Reuters.
