UPDATE 2-Resurgent Sony sees profit leaping on camera sensor sales, cost cuts

* Sees 320 bln yen FY profit vs 68.5 bln yen a year earlier
* Outlook below market view; CFO cites caution on FX risks
* Would still be biggest operating profit in seven years
* Turnaround progress vindicates CEO Hirai strategy
By Ritsuko Ando
TOKYO, April 30 Japanese consumer electronics
maker Sony Corp expects operating profit to more than
quadruple this year, as strong sales of camera sensors and cost
cuts anchor a long-awaited turnaround after years of losses on
TVs and mobile phones.
Sony said on Thursday it estimates operating profit will
jump in the year ending March 2016 to 320 billion yen ($2.7
billion). For the previous fiscal year, operating profit was
68.5 billion, in line with an April 22 forecast.
This year's earnings would be Sony's biggest annual
operating profit in seven years, though well below an average
analyst forecast of 408 billion yen, according to Thomson
Reuters. Achieving it would mark another milestone in Chief
Executive Kazuo Hirai's long haul to pull one of Japan's most
iconic technology firms out of heavy losses, squeezed by cheaper
and more nimble rivals in mass consumer electronics.
Under Hirai's direction, Sony has reshaped itself to target
expansion in lucrative new areas such as sensors used in cameras
for popular devices like Apple Inc's iPhones. That
strategy has vexed some former executives who have urged Hirai
to focus on innovation, not cost cuts.
"We are emerging from losses but still recuperating," Chief
Financial Officer Kenichiro Yoshida told reporters on Thursday,
saying Sony was being cautious in forecasting to break with past
habits.
"In the past seven years, we revised (earnings guidance)
downwards around 15 times," he said, citing fluctuations in
foreign exchange rates as a major concern.
As part of its restructuring, Sony has exited PCs and spun
off its TV business. It also plans to split off its audio and
video business in an effort to hold subsidiaries more
accountable for making a profit.
Investors have welcomed the new-look Sony. Shares have risen
more than 30 percent in 2015, and year-on-year, the stock has
nearly doubled, hitting 3,827.50 yen earlier this month, its
highest since 2008.
Sony on Thursday forecast operating losses from its mobile
communications unit will shrivel to 39 billion yen this year
from a 217.6 billion yen loss in the previous year, as it cuts
costs to cope with falling sales. Operating income at its
devices division, including sensors, is set to grow to 121
billion yen from 89 billion yen.
Overall revenue was likely to fall 3.8 percent this year,
the company said. But lower restructuring charges will help it
make a full-year net profit of 140 billion yen, compared with a
net loss of 126 billion a year earlier.
The company also said it plans to resume dividends,
suspended in the past fiscal year, with an interim payment of 10
yen per share.
($1 = 118.6600 yen)
(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)