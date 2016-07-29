UPDATE 2-Sony keeps profit outlook as PlayStation 4 software sales surge

* Q1 op profit Y56.2 bln vs Y96.9 bln year prior
TOKYO, July 29 Japan's Sony Corp said a
strong yen and slower smartphone sales would weigh on its
cash-generating image sensor business this year, but the
popularity of its PlayStation 4 videogame should help it reach
its profit target.
Damage from earthquakes forced the electronics giant to
partially halt its image sensor production in April, but Sony
said on Friday that the damage had been less than previously
expected.
It reiterated confidence in the long-term prospects of the
image sensor business, used in smartphone cameras and other
appliances, and pledged to diversify clients to reduce its
reliance on the stagnating smartphone market.
"We have not changed our view that image sensors would be a
medium and long-term profit driver," Chief Financial Officer
Kenichiro Yoshida told reporters at an earnings briefing.
Yoshida said Sony has been in talks with various automakers
and auto parts makers for development projects. Even though the
company is a latecomer to the automotive sensor market, those
projects "are expected to generate substantial sales in 2019 or
2020," he said.
For the current year through March 2017, the image sensor
business will be a drag, limiting Sony's overall operating
profit to 300 billion yen ($2.9 billion), or a 2 percent rise.
Sony said operating profit fell 42 percent in April-June
from a year earlier to 56.2 billion yen, as its chips division,
which includes image sensors, swung to a loss of 43.5 billion
yen.
The loss, however, was offset by strong demand for
PlayStation 4 videogame software and cost cuts in its struggling
smartphone business.
The gaming division, which Sony sees as its biggest growth
driver in the medium term, reported profits of 44 billion yen,
up from 19.5 billion yen a year ago.
IN SEARCH OF FUTURE DRIVER
Sony has reshaped itself to target expansion in lucrative
areas such as videogames, entertainment and camera sensors, and
not to pursue sales growth in areas such as smartphones where
price competition with Asian rivals is acute.
In line with this strategy, Sony announced on Thursday it
had agreed to sell most of its ailing battery business to Murata
Manufacturing Co Ltd.
Sony is not alone in the Japanese electronics industry in
reshuffling its businesses.
In a shift away from consumer electronics to industrial
products for corporate customers, Panasonic Corp said
on Friday it would raise up to $3.86 billion in corporate bonds,
partly to finance its investment in a Tesla Motors Inc
battery factory.
"In the near term, strategic investment (from the money
raised) would be mostly in Tesla's Gigafactory," Panasonic's
Senior Managing Director Hideaki Kawai told reporters after the
company reported earnings. "There is a need to speed up
investment," he said, citing strong demand for the electric car
maker's upcoming Model 3 sedan.
($1 = 103.4300 yen)
