Sony forecasts 50 bln yen net loss for 2014/15, plans more restructuring

TOKYO May 14 Sony Corp said on
Wednesday it expects to log a 50 billion yen ($489 million) net
loss this financial year, its sixth in seven years, and plans
additional restructuring measures that include its loss-making
PC operations.
Operating profit in the year to March 31 was forecast to
rise more than five times compared to the year-ago level to 140
billion yen ($1.37 billion), falling short of the 227 billion
yen average of 20 analysts' estimates from Thomson Reuters
StarMine.
Sony made a 128.4 billion yen net loss for the 2013/14
financial year that ended March 31, in line with its own
forecast of a 130 bln net loss. On May 1, Sony issued its third
profit warning for the year and cut its outlook to barely
one-tenth of its initial estimate.
Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai vowed when he took the helm two
years ago to push electronics into the black, but the flagship
division's persistent losses have frustrated investors and
invited unfavourable comparisons with rivals Panasonic Corp
and Sharp Corp, which have recovered from
heavy losses in consumer electronics.
The company said it would spend 135 billion yen on
restructuring this financial year, compared with 177.4 billion
yen the prior year.
($1 = 102.2250 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Sophie Knight and Maki Shiraki; Editing by Edmund
Klamann and Miral Fahmy)