Sony says VITA/PSP sales to more than double

TOKYO May 10 Sony Corp on Thursday forecast that sales of its VITA/PSP handheld console would more than double to 16 million units in the fiscal year ending March 2013 from the year before.

The Japanese electronics giants also predicted that LCD TV sales would drop to 17.5 million units in the current financial year.

