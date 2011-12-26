Sony agrees to end LCD venture with Samsung -source

BRIEF-Fauquier bankshares Q4 earnings per share $0.22
* Fauquier bankshares announces year end and fourth quarter 2016 results
TOKYO Dec 26 Sony Corp has agreed to end its LCD joint venture with Samsung Electronics and will sell its stake to the South Korean manufacturer, a source said.
Samsung said the two companies will make an announcement at O630 GMT.
* Basswood Capital Management, L.L.C. reports 5.8 percent passive stake in Sussex Bancorp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kO4Enk
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 8 Yields paid on Brazilian interest rate futures fell on Wednesday after consumer inflation slowed more than expected last month, boosting rate cut bets. The official measure of consumer prices rose 0.38 percent in January from December, the smallest increase for the month since 1994. The figures reinforced bets that the central bank will once again cut the benchmark overnight lending rate by 75 basis points in a meeting later this m