公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 26日 星期一

Sony agrees to end LCD venture with Samsung -source

TOKYO Dec 26 Sony Corp has agreed to end its LCD joint venture with Samsung Electronics and will sell its stake to the South Korean manufacturer, a source said.

Samsung said the two companies will make an announcement at O630 GMT.

