Sony agrees to end LCD venture with Samsung -source

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rate futures fall as inflation slumps

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 8 Yields paid on Brazilian interest rate futures fell on Wednesday after consumer inflation slowed more than expected last month, boosting rate cut bets. The official measure of consumer prices rose 0.38 percent in January from December, the smallest increase for the month since 1994. The figures reinforced bets that the central bank will once again cut the benchmark overnight lending rate by 75 basis points in a meeting later this m