Sony, Sharp say to dissolve LCD joint venture

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
TOKYO May 24 Sony Corp said on Thursday it will dissolve its joint venture business with Sharp Corp to manufacture and distribute large liquid crystal panels and modules and sell its remaining 7.04 percent stake to Sharp Display Products.
In March, Sharp sold 46.48 percent of its stake in Sharp Display Products in Sakai, western Japan, to Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.