版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 24日 星期四 14:27 BJT

Sony, Sharp say to dissolve LCD joint venture

TOKYO May 24 Sony Corp said on Thursday it will dissolve its joint venture business with Sharp Corp to manufacture and distribute large liquid crystal panels and modules and sell its remaining 7.04 percent stake to Sharp Display Products.

In March, Sharp sold 46.48 percent of its stake in Sharp Display Products in Sakai, western Japan, to Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐