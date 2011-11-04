UPDATE 1-Sony tumbles after forecasting big annual loss

TOKYO Nov 4 Shares in Sony Corp tumbled nearly 10 percent on Friday, the first day of trading after it warned of a fourth straight year of losses, with its television unit alone set to lose $2.2 billion on tumbling demand and a surging yen.

Investors had expected the Japanese company to reduce its profit forecast, but not flag a swing to massive losses.

Sony vowed to bring an end to losses in its TV division, which is headed for its eighth straight annual loss but gave scant details of a plan to halve losses next year and drag the unit into the black by March 2014.

"After its weak earnings and forecast, and in light of the impact of the Thai floods and the still-strong yen, it's impossible to be optimistic about Sony right now and it's easy to sell it," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment Management

"There are no reasons to buy Sony shares, and lots of good reasons to sell them."

By 0045 GMT, Sony was down 7 percent at 1,413 yen, after falling as much as 8.8 percent earlier in the session to their lowest level in one month.

The maker of Bravia TVs, Vaio computers and PlayStation game consoles cut its sales forecast for TVs, cameras and DVD players on Wednesday and said it may report a 90 billion yen ($1.1 billion) net loss for the current fiscal year, scrapping its earlier net profit estimate of 60 billion yen.

"With the exception of the reductions to SG&A (selling, general and administrative) costs, we find it hard to factor in the achievement of these (TV profit) goals," Nomura analyst Shiro Mikoshiba said in a note after the result.

"We think fixed cost reductions of nearly 300 billion yen are needed to improve earnings at the TV business, and that the proposed restructuring is not consistent with such a reduction. We think the company faces a thorny path as even if it tries to cut fixed costs it will be difficult to actually do so."

The warning by Sony marks the erosion of its standing in the technology world. Back when Sony, led by co-founder Akio Morita, launched the Walkman, it proved an inspiration to the founders of a then-little-known start-up company: Apple Computers .

Now Sony is struggling to come up with hit devices and finds itself outmaneuvered in TVs by Samsung Electronics Co and in the booming smartphone market by Apple.

($1 = 77.980 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds and Lisa Twaronite; Writing by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Dean Yates)