Sony shares open down in Tokyo after PS3 price cut

TOKYO Aug 17 Shares of Sony Corp fell 1.5 percent in early morning trade in Tokyo after the company cut the price of its basic PlayStation 3 gaming console to boost sales.

Sony shares were down 26 yen at 1,674 yen as of 0005 GMT, underperforming a 0.7 percent decline in the benchmark Nikkei average .

(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

