Sony, Sharp shares plunge on massive loss estimates

TOKYO, April 11 Shares of Sony Corp and Sharp Corp plunged on Wednesday after the TV makers flagged a combined 900 billion yen ($11 billion) in full-year net losses, highlighting the crumbling of earnings in Japan's once-mighty consumer electronics industry.

Sony shares were down 6.1 percent at 1,490 yen just after the opening in Tokyo, while Sharp was 3.4 percent lower at 512 yen.

