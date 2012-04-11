Sony, Sharp shares plunge on massive loss estimates

BRIEF-Maiden Holdings announces brief 10-K filing delay
* Maiden Holdings announces brief 10-K filing delay for completion of final audit procedures; no material weaknesses in internal controls identified
TOKYO, April 11 Shares of Sony Corp and Sharp Corp plunged on Wednesday after the TV makers flagged a combined 900 billion yen ($11 billion) in full-year net losses, highlighting the crumbling of earnings in Japan's once-mighty consumer electronics industry.
Sony shares were down 6.1 percent at 1,490 yen just after the opening in Tokyo, while Sharp was 3.4 percent lower at 512 yen.
* Maiden Holdings announces brief 10-K filing delay for completion of final audit procedures; no material weaknesses in internal controls identified
* American National Insurance- expects to make revisions to correct immaterial errors in financial statements for FY ended Dec. 31, 2015 and 2014
* Q4 2016 production was up 5pct from Q4 2015 to 611 mmcfe/d with exit production of 105,000 boe/d