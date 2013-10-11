UPDATE 1-Without grand plans for China, U.S., Sony set to lag in smartphones

* Sony to remain focused on Europe, Japan markets
* In US only fourth-largest network carries Sony phones
* Mobile devices one of three pillars for turnaround
By Reiji Murai and Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Oct 11 Kazuo Hirai's plan to restore Sony
Corp to lasting profitability rests in large part on
its smartphones leapfrogging rivals to become the world's
third-biggest sellers after the Apple iPhone and Samsung's
Galaxy series.
But that goal remains some way off. Sony's CEO, installed
last year with a brief to turn the serial loss maker around,
said on Friday that for now, Sony has no big plans for the
world's two largest smartphone markets, China and the United
States.
Instead, Hirai said Sony, which aims to rise to third
position from its current ranking of seventh, will focus on
Europe and its home market in Japan, which collectively account
for 60 percent of its smartphone sales.
"Those two are the most important areas for us and we'll put
substantial resources there. But not yet for the U.S. and
China," Hirai told a gathering of journalists.
"It's not realistic to try to do everything at once. In the
U.S. we'll start gradually."
In the U.S., only the fourth-largest carrier T-Mobile US Inc
offers Sony smartphones. Meanwhile, Sony has been
unable to compete in China with homegrown brands from ZTE to
CoolPad despite contracts with the three largest carriers.
Sony is not among the top five smartphone brands in either
of those markets, according to research firm IDC. Its global
share of the smartphone market was a modest 2.2 percent in the
second quarter of this year, according to research firm Gartner,
trailing the likes of LG Electronics Inc and Lenovo
Group Ltd as well as Apple Inc and Samsung
Electronics.
Hirai has positioned mobile devices as one of the three
pillars for a turnaround of the company's electronics unit,
which relied on help from a weak yen to post a profit in the
latest quarter - its first quarterly profit in two years.
The other two key divisions are games, where the PlayStation
4 console due for launch next month has drawn strong pre-orders,
and digital imaging, where Sony dominates the production of
image sensors for smartphone cameras.
Against that background, smartphones could end up the
weakest link in the strategy.
NOT EXCEPTIONAL
"Their devices are OK but frankly not compelling. They're
fine, but they're not exceptional," said Benedict Evans, an
independent mobile and telecommunications analyst based in
London.
"But the deeper problem is that when you're selling devices
made on someone else's platform it's extremely difficult to
differentiate."
Even in its home market, where Sony ranked No. 2 in the
latest quarter behind Apple, the outlook has become tougher.
Last month Japan's largest carrier, NTT DoCoMo Inc,
which in its summer campaign favoured Sony's Xperia over other
domestic brands, struck a deal with Apple to carry the latest
iPhone.
Still, Hirai said the Xperia's established reputation in
Japan should help to see off the threat from Apple. "We have
strong brand recognition here for Xperia's hardware and
services," Hirai said.
The company has set a target of selling 42 million
smartphones worldwide in the financial year to next March, an
increase of 27 percent from a year ago.
In 2012, Samsung shipped 218.2 million Galaxy phones while
Apple sold 135.9 million iPhones, according to IDC.